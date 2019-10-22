Listen: €2 Billion Bus Connects Plan Revised, Following 50,000 Submissions.

The €2 billion Bus Connects plan has been redesigned following the concerns of 50,000 commuters.

The is the reform plan for the Dublin Bus Network, which includes Leixlip, Ballymore Eustace, Celbridge and Maynooth.

17 Bus Connects routes serve Kildare, and rush hours services to Blessington and Lucan, are included in the revised plan.

The NTA says the changes will increase capacity of Dublin Bus services by 22 per cent.

It's Deputy CEO, Hugh Cregan, says a key focus is on removing buses from travelling into the city centre unnecessarily: