Listen: McVerry Trust To Provide 14 Additional Beds In Kildare This Winter.

: 10/22/2019 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Peter McVerry Trust is to make 14 additional beds available in Kildare this winter.

It is partnering with Kildare County Council to provide services and supports to people in homelessness, and is on top of the 41 beds already available here.

The charity has also signed a contract with KCC to roll-out the Housing First protocol in the county.

This enables the provision of a suite of supports to people in homelessness, with the ultimate goal of a permanent home.

CEO of the Trust, is Kill resident, Pat Doyle.

