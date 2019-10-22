K Country

Robinson: The Most Effective Way To Tackle Climate Change Is Through Investors.

10/22/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The most effective method of tackling climate change is through "investors, asset managers, and pension funds."

That's the view of former president Mary Robinson, who has urged climate activists to "be smart about their tactics."

She has warned climate activists that they run the risk of alienating the public with continued demonstrations.

Aisling Wheeler from Extinction Rebellion says some disruption is necessary, but admits what's happened in London is a bit much:

 

 

