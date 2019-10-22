Issues At Leixlip Plant Prompt Boil Water Notices Affecting 500,000 People.

Issues with Irish Water's Leixlip plant have prompted boil water notices for parts of three counties.

The notice applies to parts of Fingal, areas in Dublin City Council, parts of South Dublin County Council, parts of Kildare including Straffan, Celbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth, along with Dunboyne in Meath.

Around half a million people are affected.

The issues have now been resolved, but water is travelling through the system which is why the Boil Water Notice is being out in place.

Boil Water Notice advice:

Water must be boiled for:

• Drinking

• Drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

• Brushing of teeth

• Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

• Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

• Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

• Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

• Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

• Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.