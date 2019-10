A man has been arrested in connection with a drugs haul in Kildare valued at €45,000.

Naas District Drug unit and Naas Detective Unit conducted the search of a house in North kidlare yesterday afternoon.

Cannabis, an undisclosed quantity of cash, and " juvenile cannabis plants" were seized.

A man in his 20s is being questioned at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.