Listen: Health Minister Forced To Defend Ireland's Handling Of Covid 19.

22/10/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Health Minister is defending the Government’s approach to Covid 19 saying Ireland has acted first in Europe every time.

The highest level of restrictions are now in place nationwide with increased garda patrols and checkpoints to ensure compliance.

People are being asked to work from home and only exercise within 5km of their house.

Non-essential retail is closed but schools, creches and construction remain open.

Minister Stephen Donnelly is insisting the Government’s acted comprehensively.

There are calls for those aged under 35 to be left out of any future Covid lockdowns.

Donegal doctor and former government minister Jim McDaid says theres no need for younger people to face restrictions:

