Ireland is spending less than the European average on its judicial system, according to a new report.

The European Council say between 2010 and 2018 an average of 72 euro was spent per citizen on the legal system, with Ireland lagging behind on 59 euro.

It was found that over 20 percent of the state's judicial budget went towards providing legal aid, while over half of it went towards the courts system.

The report also shows less than 40 per cent of judges here are women.

