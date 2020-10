Kildare County Council is paying €150,000, a year, to lease a car park in Naas.

Last year, the council paid out €257,708 to operate on-street parking, and another €35,622 to manage off-street parking.

KCC earned €1,169,921 through parking in the town last year.

Independent Naas Cllr., Seamie Moore, says pay parking in the town is not well managed.

Cllr. Moore joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.