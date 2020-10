The Dail has begun debating a motion to extend emergency State powers to deal with COVID-19.

The laws, which were first passed in March, included a so-called 'sunset clause' which means they expire on the 9th of November.

The government is looking to extend the clause for another 7 months, meaning it would end on the 9th of June.

Speaking in the Dail, Sinn Fein's Health Spokesperson David Cullinane says the extension is too long:

