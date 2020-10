The Dail has heard claims of a major COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in the West, infecting most of the residents and staff.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice says 25 out of 27 residents in the home have tested positive, while one of them has died.

It was also claimed 7 out of 8 nursing staff have also been infected, along with 10 out of 11 healthcare assistants.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the nursing home contacted the HSE for additional help:

Stock image: Pixabay