Woman Charged In Connection With Identification On Social Media Of Defendants In Ana Kriegel Murder Trial.

: 22/10/2020 - 13:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A 25 year old Waterford woman has been charged in connection with the identification on social media of the teenage defendants in the Ana Kriégel trial.

Rebecca Ryan from Priory Lawn in Ballybeg faces prosecution over the publication on Twitter on or around the 19th of June last year of images of Boy A and Boy B while they were being tried for the murder of Kildare schoolgirl, Ana Kriegel at the Central Criminal Court.

A court order was in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named under the Children Act which prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

Ms Ryan, who was not in court, is the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy Garda investigation.

The case has been adjourned until December 10th.
 

File image: RollingNews

