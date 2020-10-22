Inquiry launched In To Circumstances Of Woman's Death & Unexplained Death Of Baby In Lucan.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman in Lucan and the unexplained death of an infant boy in a house in the area today.

At approximately 3.45am today, following reports of a pedestrian seen acting suspiciously at the M50 toll plaza bridge, Gardaí discovered the body of a woman at Lower Road, Strawberry Beds.

Gardaí went to a house in Lucan where an 7-month-old baby boy was found in an unresponsive condition.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An incident room has be established at Lucan Garda Station and a Technical examination of the scene has taken place.

The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

The body of the infant has been removed to Crumlin Hospital and the body of the woman has been removed to the City Morgue where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

The results of post-mortem examinations will determine the course of Garda investigations.

At this stage investigating Gardaí are treating these incidents as a Family tragedy and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.