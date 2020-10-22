Listen: 2nd Study On Social Housing In Key Leixlip Town Centre Site Being Prepared.

A second feasibility study is being prepared by consultants on plans for 24 new homes in Leixlip town centre.

Kildare County Council says the consultants appointed by the Cluid Housing Association, which is to construct the social homes on the old ESB site.,

This study is based on the feedback received from the internal Departments within KCC.

It is scheduled for completion on October 23rd.

KCC says, following a tender competition, a Design Team is expect to be appointed in late November.

Fine Gael Cllr., Joe Neville, has been speaking to Kildare Today:

Cllr. Neville joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme

Stock image: Shutterstock