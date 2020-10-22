The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 78 TDs Vote To Seal Mother & Baby Home Records For 30 Years.

: 22/10/2020 - 23:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tuam_mother_and_baby_home_plaque_via_rollingnews.jpg

The Dáil has tonight decided the fate of the archive collected by the state inquiry into Mother and Baby homes.

It's passed a controversial bill by 78 votes to 67 -- with all but two non-Government TDs opposed.

Apart from a database which is being sent to the Child and Family Agency, Tusla, the records will be sealed for the next thirty years.

Kildare Fine Gael TDs, Martin Heydon and Bernard Durkan, Kildare North's James Lawless of Fianna Fáil and Independent Kildare South TD, Cathal Berry, voted  with the government.

Kildare's Sinn Fein TDs, Patricia Berry and Réada Cronin, and Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, voted against it.

Kildare's 8th TD, Sean O'Fearghail, cannot cast a vote as he is Ceann Comhairle.

The voting record is available here

Opposition TDs had hoped to allow survivors decide whether their names and testimony should be disclosed -- but their amendments were refused.

National Women's Council director Orla O'Connor says the new law is not what survivors wanted.

newstalk2056514.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Tuam Mother & Baby Home/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!