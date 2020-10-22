Listen: 78 TDs Vote To Seal Mother & Baby Home Records For 30 Years.

The Dáil has tonight decided the fate of the archive collected by the state inquiry into Mother and Baby homes.

It's passed a controversial bill by 78 votes to 67 -- with all but two non-Government TDs opposed.

Apart from a database which is being sent to the Child and Family Agency, Tusla, the records will be sealed for the next thirty years.

Kildare Fine Gael TDs, Martin Heydon and Bernard Durkan, Kildare North's James Lawless of Fianna Fáil and Independent Kildare South TD, Cathal Berry, voted with the government.

Kildare's Sinn Fein TDs, Patricia Berry and Réada Cronin, and Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, voted against it.

Kildare's 8th TD, Sean O'Fearghail, cannot cast a vote as he is Ceann Comhairle.

The voting record is available here

Opposition TDs had hoped to allow survivors decide whether their names and testimony should be disclosed -- but their amendments were refused.

National Women's Council director Orla O'Connor says the new law is not what survivors wanted.

File image: Tuam Mother & Baby Home/RollingNews