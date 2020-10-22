The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

9 People To Appear In Court Next Month On Public Order Charges Following Protest In Dublin Today.

: 22/10/2020 - 23:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

Nine people are due in court next month on public order charges after being arrested during a protest in Dublin today.

They've been released on bail from garda custody tonight, with two others offered adult cautions.

It follows a number of public order incidents after Gardaí told protesters they were gathered in breach of the public health regulations.

Officers are now investigating the organisers of the protest, which moved from O'Connell Bridge, to East Wall Road and onto Grafton Street.

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!