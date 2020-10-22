9 People To Appear In Court Next Month On Public Order Charges Following Protest In Dublin Today.

Nine people are due in court next month on public order charges after being arrested during a protest in Dublin today.

They've been released on bail from garda custody tonight, with two others offered adult cautions.

It follows a number of public order incidents after Gardaí told protesters they were gathered in breach of the public health regulations.

Officers are now investigating the organisers of the protest, which moved from O'Connell Bridge, to East Wall Road and onto Grafton Street.

