A man's been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a woman in Dublin city centre.

It happened during a demonstration on Kildare Street on the afternoon of Saturday the 12th of September.

The woman in her 50s received facial injuries during the attack and was later treated in Tallaght Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested this morning in connection with this assault.

He's expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.