A campaign says the government could partly tackle the housing crisis with 70,000 "self-financing" rental homes.

Housing Action Now is launching the idea of Fair Rent Homes, which would be open to people earning up to €80,000.

It says the five year building programme would cost around €14 billion.

The group says rental income from the homes would be used to pay off building costs.

John Bissett from Housing Action Now says it's a model that's popular across Europe: