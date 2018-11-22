The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Group Representing 17,000 Carers Meets Minister Of State For Older People.

: 11/22/2018 - 10:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
jim_daly_fg_td_26_06_18_rollingnews.jpg

A group representing over 17,000 carers is meeting today with The Minister of State for Older People Jim Daly to highlight concerns over a crisis in caring in Ireland.

They're holding a conference at Gormanstown in County Meath to discuss recent ESRI research that identifies an increase in demand against the backdrop of a shortage of care workers.

Alison Metcalfe from HCA and Carers Ireland says poor pay, and uncertain employment conditions mean the sector is struggling with a major recruitment issue.

 

File image: Jim Daly/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!