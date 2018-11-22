Group Representing 17,000 Carers Meets Minister Of State For Older People.

A group representing over 17,000 carers is meeting today with The Minister of State for Older People Jim Daly to highlight concerns over a crisis in caring in Ireland.

They're holding a conference at Gormanstown in County Meath to discuss recent ESRI research that identifies an increase in demand against the backdrop of a shortage of care workers.

Alison Metcalfe from HCA and Carers Ireland says poor pay, and uncertain employment conditions mean the sector is struggling with a major recruitment issue.

File image: Jim Daly/RollingNews