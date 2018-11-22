The Eleven To Two Show

Govt. Holding Future Jobs Summit Today, Aimed At Future-Proofing The Labour Market.

: 11/22/2018 - 10:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
aviva_stadium_1.jpg

The government is hosting a 'Future Jobs' summit today, as it develops a new national plan to protect the economy.

The Taoiseach will attend today's event at the Aviva, which will examine ways at 'future proofing' the labour market - looking at new technology and upskilling workers.

Meanwhile, the trade union Forsa is hosting a conference later, focusing on the future of working time.

It says a four day working week is achievable thanks to new technology

Spokesperson Joe O'Connor says the idea of a five day week was once rubbished by some:

 

File image: Aviva Stadium.

