Man Who Lost A Finger Climbing A Fence At Luas Station Sues For Damages.

: 11/22/2018 - 10:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
high_court_2.jpg

A man who lost a finger when he tried to climb a fence at the Dundrum Luas station in Dublin has sued for damages in the High Court.

Michael Kelly's ring got caught in the fence as he climbed over it to get to the platform at the station on the Green Line.

He claims he could not find the entrance to the station.

The Irish Times reports that Mr Kelly of Clare Village, Malahide Road, Co Dublin, has sued Luas operators, TransDev Dublin Light Rail Ltd and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, as a result of the incident in 2012.

The claims are denied as the case continues.

