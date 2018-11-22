Deal On Future EU-UK Relationship Agreed, In Principle.

EU and British officials have agreed a draft text on the UK's future relationship with the bloc.

The 26 page statement sets out the structure for the future EU-UK relationship and states that both sides will seek 'ambitious, broad' ties.

The announcement comes ahead of a European Council summit on Sunday, where EU leaders will be asked to sign off on the terms of the UK's divorce.

Journalist Philip Webster says even if they agree to those terms on Sunday, the chances of the draft text getting through UK Parliament in December are slim.

He feels however, that Theresa May has a plan: