Claims that services at the new National Maternity Hospital will be free from religious influence can not truthfully be made.

That's according to the Campaign Against Church Ownership of Women's Health who are demanding an end to catholic control over the future hospital.

They're outraged that the publicly funded hospital is being "gifted" to a religious organisation.

The campaign's Maria O'Connor says the Sisters of Charity also own three other Dublin hospitals.

Stock image: Shutterstock.