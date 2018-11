Public lighting up-grades are to take place in parts of the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District.

There are 28,000 public lights in Co. Kildare, maintained at an annual cost of around €3.9 million.

However, only around €400,000 is available for the up-grading of lighting.

Ind. Cllr., Fiona McLoughlin Healy, says, despite the tight budget, some improvements have been approved.

