Investigation Launched Following Death Of Elderly Couple In Kilkenny.

An investigation is under way after an elderly couple were found dead in their home on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

The couple have been named locally as Michael Hurley, who was in his 80s, and his partner Mary Holohan, who was in her late 70s, and lived in Kilderry on the Johnswell Road.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is being examined as one possible reason for their deaths.

Their bodies were discovered by family members last night, but they may have been there for a number of days.

Their remains are being removed to Waterford Regional Hospital.

Pat Fitzpatrick is a Kilkenny councillor who lives nearby - he says it's a tragedy for the community: