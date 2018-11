Theresa May has told British MPs she'll do "everything possible" over the next three days to secure a Brexit deal.

The European Council has agreed to the political declaration in principle - EU leaders need to approve it at a summit on Sunday.

The UK Prime Minister says the proposals allow trade deals to be done during a transition period - and aim to use technology to prevent a hard Irish border.

Theresa May told the House of Commons it's a good deal for both sides: