It's claimed the scale of the problem of students who are "hidden homeless" is being underestimated.

According to the Union of Students in Ireland, there were 429 homeless students on the night of the census - making up 8 per cent of the nationwide total.

It says many are being forced to sleep in cars, couch surf with friends and commute long distances.

The USI's Michelle Byrne told an Oireachtas Committee earlier that it's preventing many students from accessing college: