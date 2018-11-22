Business Minister Says Govt. Is Committed To Delivering Regional Jobs.

The Business Minister has assured that the Government is committed to delivering regional jobs as it looks towards future proofing the labour market.

The Future Jobs summit heard today that Irish companies and jobs will be transformed by new technology in the years to come.

The Government wants to focus on creating sustainable jobs that can easily adapt to change and new technologies.

Minister Heather Humphreys says regional jobs will continue to be a major focus.

File image: Heather Humphreys/RollingNews.