The National Youth Council of Ireland has launched a new strategy to create a healthier Ireland for young people.

The association is aiming to encourage positive wellbeing with the nearly 400 thousand young people it works with across the country.

The plans are expected to be rolled out over the next five years.

Rachael Treanor, NYCI National Youth Health Programme manager, says the ideas are based on some of the key issues they've found to trouble young people: