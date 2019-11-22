Listen Live Logo

Some RTÉ Journalists Call For Pay Cuts For Senior Management & Presenters.

11/22/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A number of journalists working in RTE have called on the state broadcaster to cut the salaries of its top presenters and managers immediately.

The NUJ members say the current salaries being paid to a small number of people are "indefensible" given the organisations current financial difficulties.

RTE has announced plans to cut the pay of its highest earning presenters by 15%, but the group of journalists say this doesn't not go far enough.

They are calling for RTE to introduce a rule which would not allow anyone in the organisation to earn more than the the top civil service salary of just over 207 thousand euro.

 

 

 

