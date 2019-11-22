Tusla Appeals For More Foster Carers In Kildare.

Tusla says it needs more foster carers in Kildare and the Greater Dublin Area.

It says, it has received 350 enquiries from people interested in becoming foster carers across Ireland since the middle of October.

The Child and Family Agency says it's received dozens of calls, emails, and online applications each day since launching its first ever national recruitment drive.

Tusla says, however, it needs more foster carers in Kildare and throughout the GDA.

There are currently 4,254 foster carers in Ireland, and Tusla is urging anyone interested in becoming one, to contact them.