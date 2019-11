An asylum seeker in direct provision says her 6 year old son is settling in Ireland, after her family in her home country arranged to smuggle him into the country.

The woman from Zimbabwe's says she warned her aunt not to use people smugglers, as it was too dangerous.

However, the boy arrived at Dublin Airport three weeks ago to join her mother, who fled the country because her life was in danger.

She says her life can begin, now that she's been reunited with her son: