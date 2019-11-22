4 Kildare Firms Shortlisted For SFA Awards.

Four Kildare companies named as finalists in the SFA National Small Business Awards 2020

The awards aim to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and recognise their contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

41 companies have been selected as finalists, from 12 different counties, across 9 categories.

Four of the finalist companies are Kildare-based:

Equine MediRecord - Innovator of the Year

Terra NutriTECH - Innovator of the Year

T&I Fitouts - Services

Vitzronics Smart Solutions - Emerging New Business

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the RDS on March 12, 2020