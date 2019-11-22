Gardai Appeal For Information, Following Discovery Of Man's Body In Kerry.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man's body was found in County Kerry.

55 year-old Thomas Carton was discovered dead at a house in Torc Terrace in Killarney shortly after 10 o'clock on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are trying to find out his movements in the days leading up to his death.

A post mortem was carried out at University Hospital Kerry yesterday, but results aren't being released for operational reasons.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to him in recent days is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station.