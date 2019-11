Gardai in Baltinglass are searching for up to four men, following a burglary.

The men are reported to have entered a home on the Castledermot Road at around 7pm last night.

Gardai are asking anyone who was on that road, or the Rathvilly Road, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, and who may have noted anything suspect, to get in contact.

They would also like to speak to motorists who may have dash cam footage.

Baltinglass Garda Station can be contacted on: 059-648-2610.