Listen: Kildare Travel Expert Says Now Is A Hard Time For Irish People Abroad & Immigrants Living Here.

A decision's expected from the Government in the next week on air travel into and out of this country for Christmas.

Families are waiting for clarity on whether or not loved ones should come home to Ireland for the festive period.

Ireland's rated amber under the EU traffic light system like the Canary Islands, which means PCR tests would be needed ahead of flying.

Air and Travel Magazine Journalist and Kildare resident, Eoghan Corry says it's a hard time for Irish people who are abroad and immigrants living here: