Man Dies Following Shark Attack In Western Australia.

: 22/11/2020 - 11:24
Author: Eoin Beatty
australia_2.jpg

 

A man's died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia.

Police were called to Cable Beach earlier where the 55 year old was pulled out of the water but couldn't be saved.

He's the eighth person to die in a shark attack in the country this year.

