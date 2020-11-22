9 Arrests Made After Large Crowds Were Seen Gathered In Cork City Last Night.

Nine arrests have been made after large crowds were seen gathered in Cork City between 5pm and 9pm last night.

Gardaí say most people were part of family groups and social bubbles and were fully compliant with Covid-19 restrictions.

Four men were arrested but have since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

One man has been charged with public order offences while another man will be offered an Adult Caution.

Two juvenile men will be processed through the Juvenile Diversion Programme

Gardaí say they intervened with a group of young men suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

One man ran from Gardaí which led to a brief chase, the man was then arrested a quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered.

One Garda received minor facial injuries during this incident.