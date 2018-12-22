Listen Live Logo

HSE Launch New Website With Information On Abortion Services

12/22/2018 - 11:44
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
The HSE has launched a website with information on abortion services in Ireland.

MyOptions dot ie will include details on how to get an abortion, abortion methods as well as aftercare.

A phoneline providing confidential information and counseling services will also be available from the 1st of January.

