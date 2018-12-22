Celbridge Southern Relief Road And Liffey Crossing To Receive Funding Under The Urban Regeneration And Development Fund

The development of the Celbridge southern relief road and second Liffey crossing will see further attention in 2019.

Funding has been approved in principle under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund to Kildare County Council subject to agreement of subsequent technical details set out by the department.

The Urban Regeneration And Development Fund was launched as part of Project Ireland 2040, to support the compact growth and sustainable development of Ireland’s five cities, regional drivers and other large urban centres.