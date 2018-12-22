New Figures Show 143 People Living in Direct Provision In County Kildare

New figures released by the Department of Justice and Equality show that there are currently 143 people in direct provision in County Kildare.

All of those are housed at Hazel Hotel in Monasterevin which provide cooking facilities for residents who provide their own ingredients.

The amount of funding provided in 2018 was €100,000.

Some 12% of the people currently residing in accommodation centres, over 700 people have permission to remain in Ireland.

Where an individual or family has permission to remain in Ireland they can access the mainstream housing supports and services on the same basis as EU citizens.

Nationally there are 5,997 people accommodated in direct provision.