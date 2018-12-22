Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: Protest Planned In Strokestown Over House Eviction

: 12/22/2018 - 15:33
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
The family at the centre of an eviction controversy in Co.Roscommon earlier this week have called for a peaceful protest tomorrow.

Local farming and public representatives are expected to speak at the protest which is due to begin at noon on Church St in Strokestown.

The protest follows violent clashes earlier in the week on the farm the family was evicted from.

8 security personnel were injured and a number of vehicles burnt out during the incident.

Two members of the family have since moved back into their home.

Tomorrow, protestors will gather to call for an end to forced evictions.

Local Sinn Fein MEP, Matt Carthy, says the family want it all to take place in a peaceful manner

newstalk1522767.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

