Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Two eldely men were walking at Swords Road in Santry when they were knocked down by a motorbike, which failed to stay at the scene.

The pedestrians in their 80s were taken to hospital where one remains in a serious but stable condition, the other received minor injuries.

Gardai at Santry are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened on the city-bound side of the roadway next to Morton Stadium.