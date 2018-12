The Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme approved €844,434 in free energy efficiency upgrades for 163 Kildare homes in 2018.

That equates to close to €5,000 per household.

Since 2015, 1160 homeowners in Kildare have been approved for €3.7 million in funding.

The Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme aims to improve the energy efficiency and warmth of homes owned by people on low incomes.

It is operated by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).