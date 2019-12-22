GoFundMe Page Raises Over €60,000 In Last 24 Hours To Support Family & Friends Of Irish Nurse Killed In Australia.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than 60,000 euro in the last 24 hours to support the family and friends of an Irish nurse who died in a freak accident in Australia.

26-year-old Mary Ellen Molloy from Ardara in Co. Donegal was killed when a tree fell on a car she was travelling in on Friday.

Two other young women were in the car at the time; one escaped injury and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Ms Molloy is from a well known GAA family and her local club in Ireland says the parish is numbed by the news.

