Dept. Of Defence Awaiting Response From Military Officials In Relation To Post-Primary School In The Curragh.

The Minister for Defence, Paul Kehoe has outlined that his Department is awaiting a response from military authorities in relation to the availability of a suitable site for the provision of a post-primary school in the Curragh.

He has been advised that a formal submission will be made to his officials shortly.

He said that the Department is very aware of the competing challenges faced in relation to conservation of the land and requests for portions of the land to be made available for various reasons and particularly the demographic pressures on schools in the Kildare area.

He also said his Department remains open to discussions with the Department of Education and Skills in relation to the future planning provision for schools in the area, having due regard for current and future operational military requirements arising in the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh.