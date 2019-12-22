Increase In Value Of Drawdowns In Kildare Under The Microenterprise Loan Fund Scheme.

New figures released by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation outline the value of drawdowns issued under the microfinance scheme in 2018 and 2019.

The Microenterprise Loan Fund Scheme, administered by Microfinance Ireland was introduced in 2012.

The purpose of the Fund is to provide unsecured loans of €2,000 up to €25,000 for terms of up to five years to microenterprises that cannot obtain funding through traditional sources.

Microenterprises are defined as businesses with less than 10 employees and /or turnover of less than €2m.

The total value of loans approved on 1 December 2018 was €26.7 million and the total value of drawdowns on that date was €23.2 million.

The total value of loans approved on 1 December 2019 was €32.9 million and the total value of drawdowns on that date was €28.3 million.

In Kildare on December 1st, 2018, the value of the loans approved was €1,033,685 with the value of drawdowns coming to €909,660.

On the same date in 2019, the value of the loans approved was €1,307,258 with the value of drawdowns coming to €1,097,160, an increase on the previous year.