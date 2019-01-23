Listen: Hospitals Begin Notifying Patients Of Cancellations Ahead Of Planned Strike Action.

Nite Trax

: 01/23/2019 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Hospitals, Naas General among them,  have begun contacting patients and cancelling appointments, ahead of next week's planned strike by the country's nurses and midwives.

Talks are continuing this afternoon between the HSE and nursing unions at the Workplace Relations Commission to try and avoid a series of strikes over pay and staffing issues.

Many appointments and elective procedures will be deferred if the industrial action by 43,000 nurses goes ahead.

Peter Hughes, General Secretary of the Sallins headquartered Psychiatric Nurses Association, says he hopes today's talks will be constructive:

