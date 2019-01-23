Nite Trax

Listen: Health Cttee. Members Hit Out At Dept. Of Expenditure Over National Children's Hospital Cost.

: 01/23/2019 - 17:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Members of the Oireachtas Health Committee, including Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan,  have hit out at officials from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

It's after department officials didn't attend the Committee hearing which was examining the spiralling cost of the new national children's hospital.

HSE and Department of Health officials were questioned on the increase of the cost from 983 million euro to 1.7 billion.

Fianna Fail TD Margaret Murphy O'Mahoney expressed her disappointment over the absence of officials:

18hospital1.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

But in the Dail, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended the decision:

18leo.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

