The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Fire At The National Gallery Contained In The Basement.

: 01/23/2019 - 17:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_fire_brigade_logo.jpg

A fire at The National Gallery in Dublin has been contained to a server room in the basement.

Dublin Fire Brigade says there was no damage to the main gallery or any of its paintings.

The building on Merrion Square was evacuated while officers used fans to get rid of the smoke.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!