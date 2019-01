US police have arrested a male nurse on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who had been in a vegetative state at a long-term health care facility.

The 29-year-old woman gave birth to a baby at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix last month.

Phoenix Police announced today that they had arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland - who is now facing one count of sexual assault and one count of abusing a vulnerable adult.